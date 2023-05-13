Denali Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 28.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCBG opened at $29.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $498.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.42.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $66.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.60 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 19.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Marshall M. Criser III bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $43,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,461 shares in the company, valued at $215,249.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

