Denali Advisors LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 100 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COO. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,640,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,640,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total transaction of $414,084.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,290 shares in the company, valued at $439,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,726 shares of company stock worth $13,451,962. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on COO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.80.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $390.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $395.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $366.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.24. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $858.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.