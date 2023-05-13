Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 1,200 Shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) by 120.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in MVB Financial were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of MVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of MVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director W Marston Becker acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $109,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,737.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MVB Financial Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on MVBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on MVB Financial from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on MVB Financial from $24.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on MVB Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MVB Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

MVBF stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.26. MVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $211.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.78.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). MVB Financial had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $39.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.20 million. Analysts predict that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

MVB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is 37.57%.

About MVB Financial

(Get Rating)

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.