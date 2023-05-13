Dempze Nancy E Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Dempze Nancy E bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 590.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

Shares of LMT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $450.79. The company had a trading volume of 696,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,887. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

