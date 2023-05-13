Dempze Nancy E Sells 1,219 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Dempze Nancy E cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,053 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 1.5% of Dempze Nancy E’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Notis McConarty Edward lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 22,581 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Marmo Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $533,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,822 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 32,752 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Stock Down 1.6 %

NKE stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.21. 6,574,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,760,435. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.