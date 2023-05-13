Dempze Nancy E Increases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,120 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for 2.6% of Dempze Nancy E’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.99. 6,158,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,921,195. The stock has a market cap of $90.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.97.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 44.63%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

