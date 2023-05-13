Dempze Nancy E Has $3.93 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Dempze Nancy E increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 3.8% of Dempze Nancy E’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Puzo Michael J raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 76,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,609,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 403,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,118,000 after purchasing an additional 50,703 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 138,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,925,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Notis McConarty Edward increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 58,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,536.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,536.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,424 shares of company stock valued at $15,416,750 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.96. 5,252,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,475,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.13.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

