DEI Tops 24 Hour Volume of $667.35 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 13th. One DEI token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000868 BTC on popular exchanges. DEI has a market cap of $1.44 billion and $667.35 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEI has traded 15% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.69 or 0.00299810 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013163 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000686 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

