Definity Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (TSE:DFY)

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Definity Financial Stock Performance

TSE:DFY opened at C$37.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.17. Definity Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$30.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.95. The firm has a market cap of C$4.29 billion and a PE ratio of 17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.08. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of C$851.20 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Definity Financial will post 2.2223618 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Definity Financial Company Profile

A number of analysts recently commented on DFY shares. Cormark dropped their price target on Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Definity Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$43.09.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

Further Reading

