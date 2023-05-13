Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Lowered to $440.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $449.00 to $440.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $458.55.
Deere & Company Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE:DE opened at $373.98 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $390.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.
Institutional Trading of Deere & Company
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,326,177,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,686,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 295.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,113,000 after purchasing an additional 519,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
