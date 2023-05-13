Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Director Dennis Leo Walsh Buys 11,000 Shares

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) Director Dennis Leo Walsh purchased 11,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $152,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $22.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. The company had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

DCPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

