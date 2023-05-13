Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.61.

Several research firms have recently commented on DDOG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, May 5th.

In other news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,349 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $108,554.03. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 73,745 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,260.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $108,554.03. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 73,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,260.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $6,602,612.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,381,139.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 729,662 shares of company stock worth $53,850,300. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,146,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,756,000 after purchasing an additional 654,436 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Datadog by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,957,000 after purchasing an additional 929,566 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,253,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,614,000 after purchasing an additional 945,516 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,094,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,848,000 after purchasing an additional 324,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

DDOG opened at $87.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.64. Datadog has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $120.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. Analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

