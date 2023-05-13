Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Daily Journal from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Daily Journal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DJCO traded up $1.70 on Friday, reaching $274.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.66. Daily Journal has a 52-week low of $236.01 and a 52-week high of $315.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 10.76 and a quick ratio of 10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Daily Journal ( NASDAQ:DJCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative net margin of 118.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DJCO. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Daily Journal by 64.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Daily Journal by 17.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Daily Journal by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Daily Journal by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Daily Journal by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 44.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.

