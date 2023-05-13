Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Mizuho

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Dada Nexus Trading Down 9.5 %

Shares of DADA stock opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. Dada Nexus has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $15.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Trading of Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $377.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.58 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dada Nexus will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DADA. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 33,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 19,427 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after purchasing an additional 33,925 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

