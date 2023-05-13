Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Mizuho

Posted by on May 13th, 2023

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADAGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Dada Nexus Trading Down 9.5 %

Shares of DADA stock opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. Dada Nexus has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $15.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.52.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $377.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.58 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dada Nexus will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dada Nexus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DADA. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 33,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 19,427 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after purchasing an additional 33,925 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.