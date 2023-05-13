DA Davidson Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA)

DA Davidson reissued their neutral rating on shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.57.

Mueller Water Products Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.54.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.45 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 580.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 65.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 38.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 21,068 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 56.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 27,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

Recommended Stories

