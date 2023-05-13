Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) CFO Kathleen P. Bloch Purchases 10,000 Shares

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) CFO Kathleen P. Bloch bought 10,000 shares of Cytosorbents stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,907. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CTSO stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46. Cytosorbents Co. has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 82.56% and a negative net margin of 87.94%. Research analysts expect that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 46,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 33.3% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 36.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. 34.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised Cytosorbents from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio includes CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

