CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.16-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $724.00 million-$736.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.17 million. CyberArk Software also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.19–$0.09 EPS.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $141.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $113.19 and a 1 year high of $165.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.58.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $169.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $173.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 5.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 8.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in CyberArk Software by 3.6% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

