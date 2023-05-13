CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

CTS has a dividend payout ratio of 5.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CTS to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.

CTS Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CTS stock opened at $42.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CTS has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.03.

Institutional Trading of CTS

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $145.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.89 million. CTS had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.45%. CTS’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of CTS by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in CTS by 39.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CTS by 2.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in CTS by 4.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in CTS by 140.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTS shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of CTS in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CTS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

About CTS

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

