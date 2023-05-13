Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,923,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807,216 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $322,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam acquired a new position in Crown in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Crown by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crown Stock Down 1.7 %

In related news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $789,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,312.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $82.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.05. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $110.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. Crown had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Further Reading

