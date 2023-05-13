Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Activity at Crown

In related news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $789,198.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,312.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

Crown Stock Down 1.7 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the first quarter worth $10,364,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Crown by 7.4% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Crown in the first quarter worth $16,542,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Crown by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,052,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,332,000 after buying an additional 410,225 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Crown by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 877,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,557,000 after buying an additional 169,822 shares during the period.

CCK opened at $82.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.91. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.05. Crown has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $110.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

