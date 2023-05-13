Cronos Price Reaches $0.0620 (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.57 billion and approximately $6.38 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cronos has traded down 10% against the dollar. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0620 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00056251 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00040741 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00019316 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.