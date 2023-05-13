Cronos (CRO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.84 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Cronos token can now be bought for about $0.0622 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $1.57 billion and $5.84 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00055893 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00040596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00019076 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006107 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001078 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

