Credit Suisse Group Cuts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $150.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Airbnb from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.42.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $105.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.52. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $144.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $41,733,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,766,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,799,478.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $41,733,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,766,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,799,478.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,733,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,023,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,429,617 shares of company stock valued at $418,833,220 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Airbnb by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after buying an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Airbnb by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Airbnb by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

