Credit Suisse Group Boosts Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $70.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

NTRA has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.89.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $51.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.22. Natera has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $59.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative return on equity of 106.67% and a negative net margin of 66.79%. The company had revenue of $241.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natera will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 5,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $269,072.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,039,169.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 5,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $269,072.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,039,169.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $70,906.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 529,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,799,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,618 shares of company stock valued at $5,618,564. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Natera in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Natera by 970.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Natera by 50.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

