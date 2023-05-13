Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Richard S. Ressler Purchases 13,600 Shares of Stock

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) Director Richard S. Ressler bought 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,058,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,027,295.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CMCT opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average is $5.20. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter worth $78,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

CMCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price objective on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of the rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

