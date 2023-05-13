Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.75-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CXT stock opened at $49.39 on Friday. Crane NXT has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $50.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Crane NXT from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday.

Crane NXT Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufactures aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

