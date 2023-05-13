Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $6.38 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.7% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $189.26 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $163.55 and a 1 year high of $209.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

