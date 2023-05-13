Cowen AND Company LLC Has $40,000 Stock Position in bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEUR)

Cowen AND Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEUR – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503,670 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in bleuacacia were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in bleuacacia by 50.0% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 449,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in bleuacacia by 55.4% during the third quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 2,116,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 754,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in bleuacacia by 130.7% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,765,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter.

bleuacacia Price Performance

Shares of BLEUR opened at $0.06 on Friday. bleuacacia ltd has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08.

bleuacacia Company Profile

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on its search on a premium branded consumer retail business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

