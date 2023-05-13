Cowen AND Company LLC Has $32,000 Stock Position in Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWODR)

Cowen AND Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWODR – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,091 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Redwoods Acquisition were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000.

Redwoods Acquisition Stock Performance

RWODR opened at $0.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12. Redwoods Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.22.

Redwoods Acquisition Company Profile

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. In intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries.

