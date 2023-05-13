CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSE:CORR opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000,000 after buying an additional 16,247,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

