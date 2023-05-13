ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of ContraFect from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $180.75.

Get ContraFect alerts:

ContraFect Stock Down 6.8 %

NASDAQ CFRX opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.44. ContraFect has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $363.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContraFect

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($16.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that ContraFect will post -15.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ContraFect in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ContraFect by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 43,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in ContraFect by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 32,563 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ContraFect in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in ContraFect in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins, and Amurin Peptides.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.