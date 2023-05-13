ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 13th, 2023

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRXGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of ContraFect from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $180.75.

ContraFect Stock Down 6.8 %

NASDAQ CFRX opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.44. ContraFect has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $363.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($16.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that ContraFect will post -15.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContraFect

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ContraFect in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ContraFect by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 43,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in ContraFect by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 32,563 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ContraFect in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in ContraFect in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins, and Amurin Peptides.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.