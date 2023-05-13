ConocoPhillips (COP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 15th

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COPGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the energy producer on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th.

ConocoPhillips has raised its dividend by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. ConocoPhillips has a payout ratio of 19.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ConocoPhillips to earn $11.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $99.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COPGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $218,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 17.9% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,357 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank lowered ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.11.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

