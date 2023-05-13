Conflux Reaches Market Capitalization of $730.15 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Conflux has a total market cap of $730.15 million and approximately $111.21 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000945 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,837.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.51 or 0.00299993 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013043 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.72 or 0.00569066 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00067703 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.50 or 0.00422924 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003725 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,878,458,127 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,878,298,679.6249976 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.25113348 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $140,000,064.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

