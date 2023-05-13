Compound (COMP) Price Down 14.2% Over Last Week

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 12th. Compound has a total market cap of $257.76 million and approximately $21.68 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $34.57 or 0.00128863 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,456,696 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,456,195.74227942 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 35.15824105 USD and is down -2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 346 active market(s) with $16,314,357.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

