Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $12.00 to $13.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.47.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Performance

NYSE CCU traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $16.96. 59,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,301. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $841.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.68 million. As a group, analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 288.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

