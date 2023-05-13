Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALBY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in April

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALBY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Community Capital Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of Community Capital Bancshares stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.85. Community Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $18.00.
Community Capital Bancshares Company Profile
