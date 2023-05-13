Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALBY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in April

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALBY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Community Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Community Capital Bancshares stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.85. Community Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Community Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of AB&T National Bank. Its services include deposits, lending and providing loans. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Albany, GA.

