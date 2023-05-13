Comba Telecom Systems (OTCMKTS:COBJF) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF – Get Rating) were up 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 216 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Comba Telecom Systems Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15.

About Comba Telecom Systems

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of wireless telecommunications network system equipment. The firm produces wireless antenna and radio frequency, wireless access, wireless broadband, wireless enhancement, and wireless transmission products.

