Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Trading Down 16.5%

Shares of Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF – Get Rating) dropped 16.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 1,075,596 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 434,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Columbia Care Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88.

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture and provision of medical cannabis products and services. It distributes its products under the Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Press, Amber, and Platinum Label CBD brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Vita and Michael Abbott in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

