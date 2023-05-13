Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Short Interest Update

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,680,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the April 15th total of 10,610,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $4,033,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,892,288.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,045 shares of company stock valued at $13,169,831. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.98. 3,483,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,720,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

