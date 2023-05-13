Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Insider Panagiotis Tsourapas Sells 13,698 Shares of Stock

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 13,698 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,110,633.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at $559,938.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $81.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.88 and its 200 day moving average is $75.87. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.