Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.86.

Coherus BioSciences Price Performance

CHRS stock opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $394.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.95. Coherus BioSciences has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $14.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average is $7.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $45.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,397,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,479,000 after acquiring an additional 315,269 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 374,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 57,566 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 354,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 167,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 736,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 59,001 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 99.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Featured Stories

