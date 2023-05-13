Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,571 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $10,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.2% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $431,420.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,794.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $61.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.75. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.