Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Short Interest Update

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,400 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the April 15th total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 408.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CGECF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Cogeco from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Cogeco Stock Performance

Shares of CGECF remained flat at $40.65 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.41. Cogeco has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $60.50.

Cogeco Company Profile

Cogeco, Inc is a diversified holding company, which engages in the provision of cable television, Internet, telephony, and other telecommunications services to residential and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through the Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications segments.

