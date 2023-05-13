Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Benchmark from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CDXS has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Codexis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. HC Wainwright cut Codexis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Codexis from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Codexis Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05. Codexis has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $13.03. The company has a market cap of $176.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Codexis

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.09 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 31.32% and a negative net margin of 41.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Codexis news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $172,498.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 783,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,786,550.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $172,498.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 783,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,786,550.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin Norrett sold 8,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $39,541.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,360 shares in the company, valued at $447,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,826 shares of company stock worth $635,171 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codexis

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Codexis during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 517.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Codexis

(Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

