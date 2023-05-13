Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) Trading Down 12.5%

Shares of Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Rating) traded down 12.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.03 and last traded at $4.40. 256,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,282% from the average session volume of 18,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

Code Chain New Continent Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Code Chain New Continent

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Code Chain New Continent stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Rating) by 468.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,832 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 21.42% of Code Chain New Continent worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Code Chain New Continent

Code Chain New Continent Limited, through its subsidiaries, focuses on research, development, and application of Internet of Things (IoT) and electronic token digital door signs. It creates digital door signs which is the digitalization of a physical store by means of animation and other technical services; and offers electronic tokens, that are used for purchasing virtual real estate properties.

