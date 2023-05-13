Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Reduces Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 25,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNM. Barclays boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

Unum Group Stock Performance

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,251.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,251.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $125,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,119 shares in the company, valued at $318,290.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,351 shares of company stock worth $1,836,238. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UNM opened at $43.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $46.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.50.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.22. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.70%.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.