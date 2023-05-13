Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Reduces Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $109.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.22. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $119.86.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

