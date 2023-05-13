Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Purchases Shares of 3,179 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 54,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 623,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,568,000 after acquiring an additional 44,632 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $77.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.