Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Purchases 221 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VEA stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.