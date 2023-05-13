Coastline Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,127 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,490 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,731,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,944 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,367,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,615 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 37,148,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,103,000 after purchasing an additional 227,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,433,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,018,000 after purchasing an additional 828,601 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $46.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

